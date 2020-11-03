Pajhwok Services

2 security personnel injured in Kabul explosion

Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
Nov 03, 2020 - 09:14

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Two security personnel were wounded in a magnetic bomb blast in the 15th police district of Kabul on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Police spokesman Firdos Faramarz said that a Felder-type vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Tangi Tarakhel area at around 8:00am.

He said two military personnel were wounded in the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

