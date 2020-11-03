2 security personnel injured in Kabul explosion

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two security personnel were wounded in a magnetic bomb blast in the 15th police district of Kabul on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Police spokesman Firdos Faramarz said that a Felder-type vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Tangi Tarakhel area at around 8:00am.

He said two military personnel were wounded in the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

