Afghans share social media posts mocking US polls

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some Afghan social media users besides making political comments also joked about the US elections and shared some comic views.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump is locked with his Democratic rival Joe Biden in a nail biting US election which is yet to be decided that who wins it.

Referring to the delayed results and other issues related to US elections, some Afghan social media users compared these elections with Afghanistan ’s past elections.

Bashir Ghafarzai on his social media account wrote that President Trump would soon announce a parallel government in the US.

“He will hold a separate oath taking event and later would announce a joint government with Biden under a secret deal,” he joked.

It is worth mentioning that in 2014, then US secretary of state visited Kabul and resolved a long-standing election dispute between President Ghani and his river Abdullah Abdullah and both agreed on the announcement of a unity government.

Ezzatullah Shamszai, an Afghan living in the US, said: “GulMarjan is not accepting. President Trump held a press conference midnight and it seems that US election would be disputed as formal results are yet to be announced.”

“I think Trump don’t believe whether his wife would she cast vote in his favour or not.”

One person wrote on a portrait of Biden: “I would be dealing with the Taliban if I become the president. So the Taliban prayed for Trump’s victory.”

Another person on President Trump’s photo wrote: “If Taliban’s prayers are not accepted in my favour, I will kill them all.”

Another person made a joke about president Trump and wrote: “I will not accept the result, even if I am torn apart.”

Ishaq Ayubi on his Facebook page wrote: “President Trump has telephoned Afghanistan’s IEC Chairperson Hawa Alam Nuristani and IEC Secretary Ziaul Haq Amarkhel and requested them for help in disputed US elections.”

Former Laghman and Farah Governor Asif Nang wrote that US policies were run its institutions and whoever becomes the US president, they shall take forward these policies.

On Afghanistan, he said, Biden would follow more careful policy and take into account protection of human rights. “In other words, it can be the continuation of Trump’s polices with a little change.”

