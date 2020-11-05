Pajhwok Services

Security & Crime

Paktia: Taliban drop bombs from drone cameras

Shakor Kamran
Nov 05, 2020 - 16:06

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): At least five policemen were wounded after Talibaninfo-icon militants dropped bombs on their check-posts from drone cameras in Zurmat and Mirzakai districts of southeastern Paktia province, officials said Thursday.

A security official in Zurmat district, who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Taliban dropped bombs from drone cameras on security check-posts in Yasin Camp, Muzo and Rohani Baba Camp areas. He said five policemen were wounded in the attacks.

Omar Mangal, a resident of Mirzakai district, said two policemen were wounded when a bomb was dropped from a drone camera at the gate of the district administration office almost a month back. He urged the government to conduct serious investigation into the incident.

An intelligence operative, wishing anonymity, said after Zurmat district, Taliban also used drone cameras in their attacks in Mirzakai district.

Acting police chief Col. Lotfullah Kamran also confirmed to Pajhwok that the Taliban dropped bombs from drone cameras. He said the rebels had no drone aircraft.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, said they will investigate the issue and will share information later.

