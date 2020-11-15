Battling terrorism in all forms, MoFA says

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul on Sunday spurned claims that New Delhi is using Afghan soil to plot attacks against Pakistan , rejecting the allegation as groundless.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said: “We are committed to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations without any discrimination.”

In a statement, MoFA pledged Afghanistan would never allow the use of its soil for disruptive activities against other countries.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s foreign minister and its military spokesman claimed having concreted evidence of terrorist funding by India.

Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar alleged: “Indian diplomats in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities.”

He said the Indian ambassador to Afghanistan and its diplomat in Jalalabad had detailed discussions with collaborators to provide financial support to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch dissidents.

The senior Pakistani officials blasted India for running dozens of training camps in Afghanistan for militant outfits, outlawed globally, to plot attacks on Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iftikhar displayed what they called documents, banking transactions worth millions of dollars, audio clips and details of contacts between Indian intelligence operatives and diplomats with Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.

Babar maintained: “We have verifiable evidence of terrorist funding by India. Indian ambassadors in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities.”

Qureshi said his government would share the dossier with the United Nations and five permanent members of the Security Council, including the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France to pressure India to halt its terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

But the MoFA said Afghanistan itself had been a victim of terrorism for decades and called such allegations “baseless”.

It added: “Concerning peace and stability in the region, Afghanistan aspires to become the center of regional and international cooperation based on common interest in the fight against terrorism.”

mud