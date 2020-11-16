Violence puts damper on Afghan peace talks

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Spiking violence has put a damper on the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan , says the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief.

Manzoor Pashteen asked major global powers, including the US, not to use Afghanistan for safeguarding their interests. “Please, go back to your own countries and stop fighting on Pakhtun soil.”

While underlining the need for promoting harmony and unity, the PTM leader called for a negotiated end to mutual disputes.

Pashteen noted the Pakhtun nation had suffered immensely because of militancy and violence. Pakhtun women be given their due rights, he said.

The uptick in violence had put a question mark on the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha, Manzoor Pashteen told a mammoth rally in the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district.

The Taliban and the Afghan government had started peace talks on the one hand while fighting continued on the other in the war-torn country, he said.

He called upon major global powers, including the US, not to use Afghan soil for safeguarding their interests. “Please go back to your own countries and stop fighting on Pakhtun soil,” he said.

He urged the people to promote harmony, unity and resolve mutual disputes through dialogue. He said that the Pakhtun nation had already suffered due to militancy and violence. The PTM leader called for giving women their rights.

Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, former senator Afrasiab Khattak and other leaders of the PTM also addressed Sunday’s event.

mud