Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Violence puts damper on Afghan peace talks

Governance & Politics

Violence puts damper on Afghan peace talks

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Nov 16, 2020 - 11:00

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Spiking violence has put a damper on the ongoing peace process in Afghanistaninfo-icon, says the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief.

Manzoor Pashteen asked major global powers, including the US, not to use Afghanistan for safeguarding their interests. “Please, go back to your own countries and stop fighting on Pakhtun soil.”

While underlining the need for promoting harmony and unity, the PTM leader called for a negotiated end to mutual disputes.

Pashteen noted the Pakhtun nation had suffered immensely because of militancy and violence. Pakhtun womeninfo-icon be given their due rights, he said.

The uptick in violence had put a question mark on the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha, Manzoor Pashteen told a mammoth rally in the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district.

The Talibaninfo-icon and the Afghan government had started peace talks on the one hand while fighting continued on the other in the war-torn country, he said.

He called upon major global powers, including the US, not to use Afghan soil for safeguarding their interests. “Please go back to your own countries and stop fighting on Pakhtun soil,” he said.

He urged the people to promote harmony, unity and resolve mutual disputes through dialogue. He said that the Pakhtun nation had already suffered due to militancy and violence. The PTM leader called for giving women their rights.

Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, former senator Afrasiab Khattak and other leaders of the PTM also addressed Sunday’s event.

mud

 

Tags: 

Related Article

Negotiating parties asked to consider ceasefire
Kabul, Islamabad discuss PTA today
India hits back at Pakistan over terror allegations
Some senators pessimistic about Imran Khan’s visit
Battling terrorism in all forms, MoFA says
  • 380 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update