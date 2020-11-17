Pajhwok Services

District police chief, security guard shot dead

Security & Crime

District police chief, security guard shot dead

By
Ahmad Fareed Tanha
On
Nov 17, 2020 - 13:31

CHARIKARinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The district police chief for the Siagard district of central Parwan province has been killed along with a security guard by unidentified gunmen, an official said on Tuesday.

Kapisa police spokesman Abdul Karim Yourish told Pajhwok Afghan Noor Khuda Shamal was gunned down in Sher Khan area on Monday night.

He said one of Noor Khuda’s bodyguards was also killed and two others were wounded in the overnight attack.

The slain police official hailed from Kapisa province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing.

