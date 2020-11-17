Police officers who passed port vacancy exam denied posting

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some police officers appeared in the entry test for different vacancies at the country’s ports, but after passing the examination, 13 candidates were referred to their previous posts and nine introduced to Faal Ehtyat without being active grade employees.

The officers are not introduced to their new posts despite completing the required process or mentioning any reason to decline their appointment.

A list from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) shows 275 candidates attended the examination for vacancies available in the ports.

Of them, 67 persons passed the exam to the second stage and in the third stage 16 persons were picked for regional directorate and control positions at 16 ports --- Torkham, Hairatan, Aqina, Torghondai, Islam Qala, Abu Nasar Farahi, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, Abresham Pul, Sher Khan Port, I-Khanam, Nasi Darwaz, Shaghnan, Bamarj Bala, Eshkashim and Pul Kwahan. Six more employees have been named as reserved candidates for the positions.

In addition, 15 candidates are assistant control officers, four reserved for crossing areas and ports control assistant officers, 15 for area movement and visa control officers and 11 reserved as area movement and visa control assistant officers.

Assistant area movement and control positions:

A copy from the assistant office of the Ministry of Interior dated September 22, 2020 reveals that 16 people --- Amrullah, Salahuddin, Syed Akbar, Sakhi Dad, Mohammad Tahir, Azizurrahman, Abdul Sattar, Habibullah, Mohammad Nawab, Zakirullah, Mohammad Saleh, Taufique, Faridullah, Abdul Ghafar, Abdul Ghani, Azizullah are respectively appointed as area movement control officers to Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, Abu Nasar Farahi, Abresham Pul, Islam Kala, Tor Ghondai, Aqina, Hairatan, Sher Khan Bandar, I-Khanam, Nasi Darwaz, Shaghnan, Jamarj Bala, Ashkashim and Pul Kwahan ports and their appointment has been approved.

But a letter from the Peshantoon Office of the Personnel and Education Affairs Secretariat of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) dated October 7, 2020 states that Mohammad Nawab, Sakhi Dad, Azizurrahman and Amrullah shall continue work on their previous positions.

The letter also notes that Abdul Sattar, Salahuddin and Syed Akbar should be placed in the FaalEhtyat. The letter, however, did not say anything about the remaining eight people.

Movement and area control assistant officer:

Another executive order dated September 22,2020 from the MoI shows that 15 people --- Mohammad Hamid, Ahmad Mushtaq, Haroon, Parwaiz, Farhad Mohammad, SherZaman, Sangar Khan, Jan Ali, Naseer Khan, Ahmad Fida, Ezzatullah, Azizullah Abdul Rahim, Mohammad Nabi and Habibullah are respectively appointed as assistant movement and area control officers to Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, Abu Nasar Farahi, Abresham Pul, Islam Qala, Tor Ghondai, Aqina, Hairatan, Sher Khan Bandar, I-Khanam, NasiDarwaz, Shaghnan, JamarjBala, Ashkashim and PulKhawahan and their appointment is approved.

But a letter from the Pezhantoon Office of MoI said that Sangar Khan, SherZaman, Haroon, Mohammad Hamid and Ahmad Mushtaq shall refer to their previous positions.

The letter also said that Jan Ali and Farhad should be referred to FaalEhtyat and there was no mention of the remaining eight people.

Visa and passport control offices:

Another executive order from the MoI shows that 15 people --- Noorullah, Sharafuddin, Farshid Ahmad, Mohammad Taqi, QudratullahSamsour, Shabir Ahmad, Mohammad Asif, Wahidullah, Abdul Naveed, Nuhzatullah, Baryalai, Syed Hameedullah, Mujib-ur-Rahman and Jalalauddin --- are respectively appointed as visa and control officers in Spinboldak, Ghulam Khan, Abu NasarFarahi, AbreshamPul, Islam Qala, Tor Ghondai, Aqina, Hairatan, Sher Khan Port, I-Khanam, NasiDarwaz, Shaghnan, JamarjBala, Eshkashim and PulKhwahan ports as visa and passport control officers and their appointment is approved.

But the letter also mentioned that Sharafuddin and Shabir Ahmad shall continue on their earlier posts.

The letter also referred Mohammad Asif, Samsour, Noorullah, Farshid Ahmad to FaalEhtyat and there was nothing mentioned about the remaining nine people in the letter.

The MoI letter says: “1st Lt. Qudratullah whose appointment as IT in-charge officer in the strategic relations directorate of Information Technology Department approved on February 7, 2020 has been revoked based on official letter No. 1688 and he will continue work in the same position in the 1st. Lt. rank.”

Representing the protesting officers, 1st Lt. Noorullah who was appointed as visa and passports control officer to Spinboldak port, said police officers who won these positions through an open competitions were declined to perform their duties. The documents of these winners were sent to the National Directorate of Security for inspection purpose and were approved. These officers also participated in a 15-day special course and received their course completion documents but still they were not allowed to join their posts.

According to Noorullah, the protesting officers had shared their problem with MoI administration assistant Brig. Gen. Mohammad Anwar Baripal but he did not listen to them and the minister office did not allow the protesting officers to convey their protest to Acting Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi.

MoI Spokesperson Tariq Aryan acknowledged that the exam for the above posts had been taken and some candidates emerged victorious.

Referring to the successful officers’ complaints, he said: “The decision was made by committees and they decided that these officers should be referred to other posts. It is true that they passed the exam but there was need for experience. It is not important they should exactly join the positions they have chosen. These officers will be appointed to posts that suit them best according to their qualification and experience,” he said.

This comes as earlier Wolesi Jirga member from Farah province Abdul SattarHussaini said: “My dear lawmakers! We don’t have personal enmity with anyone. They appointed commissars and took exam from them. Hamdullah Mohib, the National Security Council advisor, said the examination process was not transparent. If it was not transparent, then why half of the commissars were sent to their posts?”

But MoI spokesperson Aryan said: “No conspiracy or fraud took place in the examination. The final decision of the administration is that the individuals who are qualified and won marks shall be appointed to other posts.”

He said referring an individual to FaalEhtyat did not mean unemployment but these individuals would be referred to best positions.

AtiqullahAmarkhel, a retired general, said the certain people were taken examination and asked to complete the required process and then the decision was taken against their appointment, which was questionable.

The former general said: “Corruption has reached its peak in Afghanistan . All key posts are offered against bribe and the price of every post is known to everyone.”

