Khan to renew support for Afghanistan peace

Governance & Politics

Khan to renew support for Afghanistan peace

By
Pajhwok
On
Nov 18, 2020 - 14:52

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): In response to President Ashraf Ghani’s invitation, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Afghanistaninfo-icon on Thursday (tomorrow).

The Foreign Ministry in Kabul and Pakistaninfo-icon's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan confirmed Khan would be travelling to Kabul tomorrow.

The diplomat tweeted on Wednesday: "Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Kabul tomorrow for meeting President Ashraf Ghani to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties."

The visiting premier would also meet Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and other senior officials.

As Afghan peace negotiations in Doha remain stalemated, he will reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

His adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood is already in Kabul for discussions on bilateral trade ties and the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTAinfo-icon).

