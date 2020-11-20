Pajhwok Services

Afghanistan reports 186 new Covid-19 cases

Health

Afghanistan reports 186 new Covid-19 cases

By
عبدالرقیب سایل
On
Nov 20, 2020 - 16:11

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon on Friday said 186 new positive Covid-19 cases were detected during the last 24 hours that saw 13 people dying from the infection.

The ministry said 2599 people underwent tests during the past 24 hours and the virus was detected in 186 people.

Of the new cases, 130 were confirmed in Kabul and the remaining in Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Nimroz, Logar, Badakhshan and Laghman provinces.

The new cases pushed the overall tally to 44,364. The virus has so far killed 1663 people and 25,370 people have recovered so far.

The Public Health Ministry had announced that the second wave of the pandemic has begun in the country and people should follow its guidelines.

ma

Tags: 

  • 239 reads

Add new comment

