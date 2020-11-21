Pajhwok Services

2 killed, 10 wounded in Kabul rocket barrage

2 killed, 10 wounded in Kabul rocket barrage

Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
Nov 21, 2020 - 09:59

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): At least two people were killed and 10 others wounded on Saturday morning when a barrage of rockets hit Kabul, an official said.

The rockets were fired from a Mazda type vehicle in limits of 4th district in Gul-i-Surkh square at around 9:00am.

One eyewitness said the rockets landed near the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic district, Kolola Pushta and Shahr-i-Naw areas.

One of the rockets hit a private hospital named Sana. Farhad, a doctor at the hospital, said no one suffered casualties in the incident.

Masuma Jafari, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon, said so far two bodies and 10 injured individuals had been evacuated to hospital.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said details would be shared with the media later on.

