KABUL (Pajhwok): Dozens of Taliban insurgents have been killed in clashes with security forces in Paktika, Helmand and Ghazni provinces, sources said on Monday. In Helmand, 15 armed Taliban were killed including a notorious commander Saiful Khalid and five others injured in a clash with security forces in Loy Manda area of Nad Ali district late Monday night, a statement from the provincial police headquarters said. Separately, 17 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others wounded after they attacked security check-posts in Mangara area of Sorobi district of southeastern Paktika province, said a statement from the 203 Thunder Military Corps. The statement said two rocket-propelled grenades, two PKKs, two Kalashnikovs and a number of other ammunitions were seized by security forces and the bodies of seven Taliban militants remained on the battlefield. Another statement from the 203 Thunder Corps said 13 Taliban were killed and five were wounded in a clash with Afghan security forces in Qarabagh district of Ghazni province late on Monday night. The Taliban have not yet commented on these incidents. bk