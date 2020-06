KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan security and defense forces on Friday rejected as baseless The Washington Post report that claimed up to 90 percent of the forces had contracted coronavirus. The newspaper quoted some Afghan officials has said the novel coronavirus is sweeping through Afghanistan's security forces. Senior Afghan security officials from four provinces said up to 90 percent among their units had contracted the virus, reducing the number of forces available to conduct operations or take up duty at outposts. However, in a joint statement, the Afghan defense and security organs rejected the Post report as baseless, saying strict protective measures were in place to protect the forces from the novel infection. The statement said the coronavirus crisis had no negative impact on the security forces duty and operations. ma