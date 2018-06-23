38 Afghan refugees return from Pakistan and Iran

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than three dozen Afghan refugees returned to their homeland from Pakistan , Iran and other countries last week, a website reported.

From June 10 to 16, 14 refugees returned from Pakistan, 18 from Iran and six individuals from other countries, according to the ReliefWeb.

Since the start of the current year, 7,337 Afghan refugees have come back to Afghanistan , including 6,706 from Pakistan, 536 from Iran and 95 from other countries.

The rate of return is 78 percent lower than the same period in 2017, when 33,052 Afghan refugees returned to their country of origin

