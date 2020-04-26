Kunduz man guns down 7 members of his family

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): A man has gunned down seven members of his family in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province, an official said on Sunday.

Hijratullah Akbari, provincial police spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in Kanam village of the district late on Saturday night.

He said the shooter killed his brother, sister-in-law and five nephews besides wounding two other relatives. Police have arrested a suspect man in connection with the shooting.

Residents of the area, speaking to Pajhwok, said the incident was the result of a land dispute.

pk/mud